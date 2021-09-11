Elmwood Park welcomes 90s rockers for Tonic, Better than Ezra, and Collective Soul

ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center kicked off its Bud Light Vinyl Vault concert series with a trio of 90s rockers on Friday night.

Tonic, Better than Ezra, and Collective Soul played the Elmwood Park stage. The crowd was about half-full and those that came out loved hearing the alt-rock classics.

Organizers asked attendees to wear masks while not eating or drinking following CDC guidance. They’re happy to offer people something to do on a beautiful start to the weekend.

“You have to relearn how to go outside I feel like, we all got used to watching things on our couch with that comfort and now you need to step out of it. I think people are excited, maybe a little bit apprehensive so we’ve got things in place to try to make them feel better with the masks and hand sanitizer,” Berglund Center Marketing Director Robert Knight said.

10 News is a proud sponsor of the Bud Light Vinyl Vault concert series

Billy Idol plays in two weeks and organizers said tickets are almost sold out.