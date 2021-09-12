Clear icon
Blacksburg provides updates after several reports of water main breaks

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Town of Blacksburg is providing updates after receiving reports of several water main breaks on Sunday.

Here is a list of which areas have been affected:

  • 1300 block of North Main Street | At this time, authorities say it’s been repaired and North Main Street is back open to traffic
  • 900-1000 block of South Main Street next to Graves Avenue | There is no water in this location and it is affecting service between Edgewood Lane and Sunset Boulevard. Officials say crews are currently working to repair it
  • 300-400 block of Lucas Drive | Authorities report that this location is next on the priority list, but are unsure of when water will be restored
  • 1300 block of Progress Street | Residents still have access to water, as this is a minor break; however, when repairs begin, disruption to service may occur

Once the water is restored, residents may experience air in their lines, according to authorities.

