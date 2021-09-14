Former officer sentenced to 25 years in shooting of Wythe County deputies

A former officer has been sentenced to serve 25 years after authorities said he shot two Wythe County deputies.

Ricky Delk was sentenced on Monday morning to a total of 25 years in prison. His sentence is broken down below:

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony, first offense (x8) Three years (x8), for a total of 24 years

Malicious shooting in an occupied building 10 years, with nine years suspended for a total of one year



The incident happened in July 2020 when authorities say they responded to Delk’s home after his wife called police. She told them that he was coming home drunk and was armed, and that he previously served in the military and was a former police officer.

While authorities were inside the home, Delk had maneuvered behind them and fired several rounds at them with an AR-15, hitting Chief Deputy Charles Foster and Deputy Chris Coleman, according to the warrant.

Officers fired shots at Delk and hit him. Delk and the two deputies were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.