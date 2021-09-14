Clear icon
Local News

Highland County will start its school year next week with mandatory masking

Start of school year was previously moved to Oct. 1

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Highlands, Highland County, Education, Coronavirus, Masks
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – The same day that Virginia’s public order was announced, one school board voted to start the school year without masks; however, that is no longer the plan in Virginia’s least populated locality.

On Monday night, the Highland County School Board voted to begin the 2020-21 school year on Monday, Sept. 20, with mandatory masking in place.

Earlier this month, the board had delayed the start of the school year until October 1.

Originally, the school year in Highland County was to begin on Sept. 7.

