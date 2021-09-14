Lynchburg police investigating overnight shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police are investigating after a man arrived at Lynchburg General Hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot.

At 1:34 a.m., the man arrived at the hospital’s Emergency Room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers then responded to the hospital, talked with him and determined that he was shot about 2 mies away, in the 800 block of Garland Street.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.