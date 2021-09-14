WWE Supershow coming to Roanoke this fall

ROANOKE, Va. – Wrestling fans, your favorite WWE Raw and Smackdown superstars are coming to the Star City!
On Saturday, Nov. 27., the Berglund Center is hosting a WWE Supershow at 7:30 p.m.
While the night’s card may change, here’s what it looks like right now:
- Smackdown Women’s Championship Match - Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
- Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits
- U.S. Championship Match - Damian Priest vs. Sheamus
Other superstars are expected for the night of wrestling as well.
Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.