WWE Supershow coming to Roanoke this fall

In this Dec. 5, 2019 file photo, professional wrestler and actor Sheamus arrives at the NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

ROANOKE, Va. – Wrestling fans, your favorite WWE Raw and Smackdown superstars are coming to the Star City!

On Saturday, Nov. 27., the Berglund Center is hosting a WWE Supershow at 7:30 p.m.

While the night’s card may change, here’s what it looks like right now:

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match - Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. Finn Balor & The Street Profits

U.S. Championship Match - Damian Priest vs. Sheamus

Other superstars are expected for the night of wrestling as well.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.