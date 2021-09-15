Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell seeks 11th term

ROANOKE, Va. – Donald Caldwell, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Roanoke, is vying for his 11th term come this November.

He made the announcement on Tuesday, citing his 40-year tenure and the “poor financial management and judgment” of his Democratic opponent, Melvin Hill. Caldwell will be on the ballot as an Independent.

Caldwell said that one of the reasons he is running is because he wants to be a part of the conclusion of the two special prosecutions his office is handling: the voter petitions fraud case in Virginia Beach and the police shooting in Bristol. He also said he would like to establish an elder fraud and abuse position within the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

“I would appeal to all voters to put aside partisan politics and vote based upon the most qualified candidate available. My opponent’s career is riddled with continuous financial trouble, poor decision making and disregard for his obligations under the law. There is the old saying, ‘you get what you pay for.’ In November, the voeres of Roanoke City will get what they vote for,” Caldwell said in the press release announcing his re-election campaign.