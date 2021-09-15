You’ll fall in love with Lynchburg Humane Society’s adoption special

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As we work to Clear the Shelters, the Lynchburg Humane Society is hosting an event called ‘Fall in Love Adoption Special’ from Sept. 17-19.

It only costs $20 to adopt and microchip your future, furry friend.

The location currently has about 300 cats and 90 dogs.

“Come on out and see if you meet a pet that clicks with you. Also, when we talk about adoptions, you think of the pet that you’re adopting that you’re saving; but you’re also saving more pets because you’re making space for us to take in more pets,” said Claire Lefew, events and communications manager for the Lynchburg Humane Society.

Since Clear the Shelters started, 281 pets have been adopted from the Lynchburg Humane Society.