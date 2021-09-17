Cloudy icon
Christiansburg Police honor officer killed in 1994 in the line of duty

Christiansburg Officer Terry Griffith was killed on Sept. 18, 1994

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: New River Valley, Christiansburg, Christiansburg Police Department
The Christiansburg Police Department came together with surrounding agencies to honor a fallen officer on Friday.
The Christiansburg Police Department came together with surrounding agencies to honor a fallen officer on Friday.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Police Department came together with surrounding agencies to honor a fallen officer on Friday.

Terry Griffith, a Christiansburg officer killed in the line of duty on Sept. 18, 1994, was remembered for his commitment to service and the ultimate sacrifice he made for his community.

Each year, the department remembers his commitment to service.

[Park dedication honors two Christiansburg police officers killed in line of duty]

In 2018, town police and other departments dedicated a downtown park in honor of Officer Griffith and Scott Hylton, an officer who was killed in the line of duty on May 9, 2003. The two monuments, which are set up as a memorial in the park, have their badge numbers engraved in them.

See our previous reporting below:

