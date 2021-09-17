Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair returns with fun for the whole family

DANVILLE, Va. – Rides, games, and prizes are returning to Southside Friday for the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair!

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17 and runs through Sept. 25.

Organizers say they’ll have more food vendors than they’ve ever had, as well as 35 rides and a petting zoo.

The fair covers about 15 acres, allowing space for people to social distance.

“We do have signs up saying we do adhere to the CDC recommendations. We are outdoors. If you feel like wearing a mask, wear a mask. But as far as that, we are leaving it up to the public to remain safe,” said J.R. Burnett of the Danville-Pittsylvania Co. Fairgrounds.

