Roanoke hires first youth and gang violence prevention coordinator

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has hired its first youth and gang violence prevention coordinator.

Christopher Roberts joins the city in a two-year, grant-funded position. He will help connect city leadership with those in the community to drive solutions to youth and gang violence.

Roberts comes with a background in youth criminal justice and lives in the Roanoke Valley.

“He’s going to be really instrumental in helping us do our first-ever youth and gang violence community assessment, but Christopher will bring great expertise to that work,” Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb said.

Cobb said about two dozen people applied for the job. The city will also be hiring two outreach workers to help tackle the violence.