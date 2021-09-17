Cloudy icon
72º
wsls logo

Local News

Roanoke hires first youth and gang violence prevention coordinator

Christopher Roberts lives in the Roanoke Valley and was selected from 24 applicants

Shayne Dwyer, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Gun Violence
City hires youth and gang violence prevention coordinator
City hires youth and gang violence prevention coordinator

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke has hired its first youth and gang violence prevention coordinator.

Christopher Roberts joins the city in a two-year, grant-funded position. He will help connect city leadership with those in the community to drive solutions to youth and gang violence.

Roberts comes with a background in youth criminal justice and lives in the Roanoke Valley.

“He’s going to be really instrumental in helping us do our first-ever youth and gang violence community assessment, but Christopher will bring great expertise to that work,” Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb said.

Cobb said about two dozen people applied for the job. The city will also be hiring two outreach workers to help tackle the violence.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Shayne Dwyer is an award-winning journalist and a member of the 10 News team since May 2018.

email

facebook

twitter