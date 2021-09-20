Henry County business owners aim to grow the community

We are back in the road! This time in Henry County.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – This week we are highlighting everything that Henry County has to offer.

The county has grown over the year’s thanks in part to small business owners staying in their hometown.

Henry County also has a long and rich history.

“If you don’t house the history and you don’t know where you come from, you’re not going know where you’re going,” Bassett Historical Center Director Fran Snead said.

The Bassett Historical Center has been overseen for decades by Fran Snead and her mother.

They’ve got everything from the record, to war artifacts, to fashion.

Some pieces in the center date back centuries.

“Some of these things are very unique and one of a kind, and if you don’t see him here, you won’t see them,” Snead said.

History is one of the reasons small business owners like Virginia Hamlet stayed in her hometown.

“Having both of us having grown up here both of our families had businesses here my family’s business went back a couple of generations. So, we were committed to the community,” Hamlet Vineyards Virginia Hamlet said.

Her winery, Hamlet Vineyards, has expanded exponentially over the last decade. She says it’s all thanks to the people.

“It was just a beautiful place to be and we felt like if we could grow grapes here let’s do it,” Hamlet said.

But for new business owners like Corbin Jake Abell, it’s about creating a new piece of history for Henry county.

“My thought was, wow, why brew someone else’s beer, when I can brew my own, and turned it into a career,” Co-Owner Scuffle Hill Brewing Corbin Jake Abell said.

Local art, history, and bands can all be seen in Scuffle Hill Brewing Company.

Abell hopes his new brewery will host community conversations for years to come.

“We tried to make it very community-oriented to the area, and we wanted to be a space where everybody can come together and be friends,” Abell said.

The first Henry County fair is also set to begin on Wednesday. Local businesses are hoping it will bring new revenue to the area.