Kyle Petty arrives at the Omni Homestead Resort in preparation of Charity Ride Revival

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – A well-known NASCAR family is back in Southwest Virginia.

Kyle Petty is getting ready for his Fall Charity Ride Revival at the Omni Homestead Resort.

On Monday, he took part in activities like archery, clay shooting and golfing ahead of Tuesday’s event.

The smaller 3-day ride raises money for Victory Junction, a charity started in honor of his late son Adam, which provides camp for children with chronic illnesses.

“For me, it’s incredibly gratifying that these people still believe in this, after a couple years, they still want to send kids to camp... It’s so personal in so many ways,” said Petty.

Hot Springs is serving as a home base for the group, which also includes his dad, King of Racing, Richard Petty.