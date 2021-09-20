Student found dead on Ferrum College campus Sunday

FERRUM, Va. – A student was found dead on Ferrum College’s campus Sunday morning, according to school officials. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

While the school released no further details, campus officials sent this letter to the campus community:

“It is with deep sadness that I inform you about the death of one of our students who was found on campus this morning.

An investigation is currently underway, and there are many details we do not know. However, the student’s family and those close to them have been contacted, and we ask that you respect their privacy and keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the following days.

Our Campus Minister and counselors are onsite and will continue to be available to our community as we grieve the tragic loss of young life. Find them in Franklin Hall’s Career and Leadership Center this evening. Here are some resources to help navigate this difficult time - please reach out to The Office of Student Life and Engagement if you need any help contacting them.

Jessica Stallard - Ferrum College Counselor

Laura Robinson - Ferrum College Campus Minister

David L. Johns, Ph.D.”