Dead cat, unharmed kitten found abandoned in a duffle bag in Pulaski

Image of the duffle bag found on Sept. 19, 2021, that had two cats inside of it.

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski police are asking for help to find the person responsible for leaving a bag with two cats inside of it on Route 11.

On Sunday, at about 9:50 p.m., officers responded to Route 11, near the intersection of Alum Spring Road, in reference to a suspicious item that had been located in the road, according to the Pulaski Police Department.

Someone driving by saw a gray duffle bag in the roadway, went back to move it since it appeared to be a traffic hazard and police said the person discovered two cats inside the bag.

One cat, an adult female, was dead, while the other, a kitten, appeared to be uninjured, according to police.

Both animals were wearing white collars.

The passerby kept the kitten and took it to the animal shelter on Tuesday morning.

Police do believe this act was intentional and ask anyone with information to call them at 540-994-8680. You can also make anonymous reports by calling 540-994-8625.

If you have animals you no longer want, you can contact your local police department, animal control or a local animal shelter.