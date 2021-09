The Henry County Fair won't be happening Wednesday night due to inclement weather.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Fair won’t be opening Wednesday night as planned due to inclement weather.

Public Relations and Community Liaison Brandon Martin says the ribbon-cutting ceremony will now be held on Thursday at 4:45 p.m., and the remainder of the week will go on as planned.

In addition, fair officials say that advanced tickets will still be eligible for any day of the fair.

The fair will be held Sept. 23-25. To purchase tickets, click here.