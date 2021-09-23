A new pop-up mini-golf course opens in downtown Roanoke

Roanoke, Va – Downtown Putt Around is a new 9-hole mini-golf course in Downtown Roanoke. The traveling course will pop up at different locations around downtown.

Your first chance to play and get in on the fun is Sept. 23 at Century Plaza. The course is open 4-9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sundays. The course will stay at the plaza until Oct. 14 and then will find a new location.

“We are always looking for new and different ideas and ways to bring people Downtown. This is something we have seen other places. It is not super common but we have seen it pop up here and there. So, we thought it would be fun and now we own a 9 hole mini-golf course,” said Jaime Clark, vice president of marketing and communications for Downtown Roanoke.

If you want to play, you can get tickets and schedule a time slot on Downtown Roanoke’s website. There is limited availability for walk-up slots. Tickets are $5 per person and children 6 and under are free.