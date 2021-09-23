Man hospitalized, suspect taken to police station for questioning after shooting in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Southeast Roanoke on Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 1:15 p.m., officers received a report that someone had been shot in the 1200 block of Pechin Avenue SE.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find a man with a non-life-threatening injury. He was later transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officers say they found the suspect at the scene and took him to the Roanoke Police Department for an interview with detectives. We were told that no charges have been placed at this time.

According to authorities, this is an isolated incident between the two men, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.