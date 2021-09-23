Virginia Tech announces new Corps of Cadets member set to replace Growley II after he retires

In a Facebook post, the university introduced Stryker, who will replace Growley II once he retires at the end of the fall semester.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The pawfect mascot will soon be joining the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets.

In a Facebook post, the university introduced Stryker, who will replace Growley II once he retires at the end of the fall semester.

MY BIG REVEAL IS HERE! Meet my new buddy, Stryker! Who will take my place as Growley III when I retire this winter! If... Posted by Growley II on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Growley II, an 8-year-old yellow Labrador whose call sign is Tank, has served as the corps’ faithful canine ambassador for five years.

Since Growley II arrived on campus during summer 2016 as a 3-year-old Lab, he has done nothing but bring smiles to all of Hokie Nation. Now, he’ll become an alumni pet.