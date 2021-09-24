First-ever Henry County Fair debuts with family fun after a delayed start

After years of planning, the first-ever Henry County fair kicked off Thursday after the weather delayed the start of the first night on Wednesday.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – After years of planning, the first-ever Henry County fair kicked off Thursday after the weather delayed the start of the first night on Wednesday. Fair director, Roger Adams says there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“We have over 20 midway rides. There are unlimited ride wristbands specials each night. We have animals from 50 Acres here. Lots of unique animals. We have two ground attractions that will be doing several shows at night,” said Adams.

Located at Martinsville Speedway, this weekend will be busy with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 on the track and the county fair happening just a few feet away.

“So a lot of folks are coming into town for several days. Going to the fair for several days and staying for the race Saturday night,” said Adams.

Just last week a county over, a deadly shooting took place near the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair and earlier this summer, a shooting at the Salem Fair, injuring two. Making safety a number one priority, says Adams.

“We have planned at the beginning to have safety in mind. We have a great relationship with the Henry County Sheriff’s office and we have a number of officers on duty. We are expecting a fun, safe event for everyone,” he said.

And people who live in Henry County are happy to welcome a fair to the area they call home. Henry County natives, Abigail Tatum and Emilee Vaughn say they enjoyed the food, like fried Oreos and the rides, like the Drop Tower.

The fair runs through Saturday, September 25th. See the full schedule, here.