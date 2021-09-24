Sinkland Farms celebrating fall with 30th annual Pumpkin Festival

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Sinkland Farms 30th annual Pumpkin Festival opens this weekend. The festival will be open every Thursday through Sunday in October. You can take a hayride to the pumpkin patch to pick out your own pumpkin, walk through acres of sunflowers, and make your way through their corn maze. There will also be horseback trial rides, pony rides and a kid’s zone with a giant slide.

“It is important to offer families something to do, from child to grandparent because so often it is hard to be able to have something for everyone. I think that is why Sinkland Farms has grown and been successful over the years,” said Susan Sink, owner of Sinkland Farms.

There will also be plenty of food at the festival. To celebrate fall, there will be pumpkin ice cream, kettle corn and a large variety of food trucks.

You can also sip on a glass of beer or wine while listening to live music on the terrace. This year, Gracia Harrison from NBC’s the Voice will be performing Saturday, Sept. 25.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased a head of time but there will also be tickets available at the door.