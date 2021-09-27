Blue Ridge Country Festival is no longer happening this weekend due to COVID-19

The venue for this festival is at the same site as this month’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the Blue Ridge Amphitheater.

The venue for this festival is at the same site as this month’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the Blue Ridge Amphitheater.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Just four days before the Blue Ridge Country Festival was set to happen, it has been postponed.

The festival has been postponed from October 1-3 of this year until May 13-15 of next year, according to an email sent to those who purchased festival tickets.

While the email to ticketholders was sent shortly before 5 p.m., as of 6:30 p.m., the Festival has yet to issue any public statement or update its website to reflect the postponement.

For those who purchased tickets, if you’d like a refund, you can email info@blueridgecountryfest.com within the next 30 days.

For those who purchased tickets and would like to attend the rescheduled event the following three things will happen:

Every ticket holder will be given a free 3-Day Pass for the rescheduled date As well as a complimentary item of Blue Ridge Country Festival Official Merchandise! You’ll have secured your items for the lowest prices possible, as pricing on all will increase as the festival claims additional notable artists and experiences to the new dates in May

10 News has reached out to Pittsylvania County about the event and has not yet heard anything back.

The venue for this festival is at the same site as this month’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the Blue Ridge Amphitheater.

Ad

[Thousands of Blue Ridge Rock Festival goers call event complete chaos]

While some fans were glad to have attended, many complained about the lack of promised ADA facilities, transportation and camping.

Jon Slye, CEO of both the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and the Blue Ridge Country Festival, posted this message days after the Rock Festival: