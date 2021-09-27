Clear icon
Local News

Police searching for missing 15-year-old Rocky Mount boy

Maddix Brothers was last seen on Monday

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Maddix Brothers
Maddix Brothers (Rocky Mount Police Department)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

Maddix Brothers, 15, was last on Monday wearing a black hoodie with white writing, blue jeans and was carrying a duffle bag.

Police say he has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

The department also says this isn’t the first time Brothers has gone missing.

Anyone who finds him or knows anything about his location is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 540-483-3000.

