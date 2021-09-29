Gov. Northam attends groundbreaking ceremony to widen Route 58 in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – On Wednesday, Governor Ralph Northam broke ground on a project aiming to widen 7.4 miles of Route 58 in Patrick County and create a four-lane highway between Virginia Beach and Interstate 77.

The $300 million project strives to not only widen Route 58 but also create a safer route for those traveling along the steep angles and winding curves of Lovers Leap Mountain.

At this time, the two-lane section of Route 58 is restricted to tractor-trailers; however, after reconstruction, the restrictions will be removed. Brake check areas and escape ramps for trucks will also be added to the route.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at Fred Clifton Park in Meadows of Dan at an overlook near Route 58. According to a press release, the project will reach completion when it connects the existing four-lane section of the Route 58 Stuart Bypass.

“Route 58 is a vital road for locals, tourists, and commercial traffic, connecting southern Virginia from the beach to the mountains,” said Northam. “By widening this key section, the project will open up this part of Southwest Virginia to faster, safer travel and more economic investment.”

This project is a part of the U.S. Route 58 Corridor Development Program and was enacted by the Virginia General Assembly in 1989 to enhance economic growth potential and provide an adequate, modern, safe and efficient highway system along Virginia’s southern boundary.

“Every year, thousands of commuters, travelers, and truckers take Route 58 as they travel along our Commonwealth’s southern border,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “This project represents a continuation of a multi-decade investment in the people and communities of Rural and Southwest Virginia.”

There are two additional projects to widen Route 58 between Virginia Beach and I-77. These include projects at Vesta and Crooked Oak.