New River Valley county to recognize Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 30

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Halloween is coming a day sooner than scheduled in Pulaski County.

During the county’s Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Monday, the board voted to recognize Halloween on Saturday, October 30, rather than the traditional date of Halloween on October 31.

“We encourage all of our citizens to participate responsibly in the many events, treat trails and traditions throughout our communities to help ensure a safe and healthy Halloween celebration,” said the county in its announcement of the decision.

Not surprisingly, the change hasn’t received a warm welcome on Facebook.

In the agenda, the item was listed as follows, “Staff respectfully recommends the Board officially recognize Halloween on Saturday, October 30, 2021, and effectively communicate that to the greater community and to law enforcement.”

10 News reached out to the county administrator but has not received a reply.