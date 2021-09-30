20-year-old charged with shooting, killing a man inside a Roanoke convenience store

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department has arrested the man it says shot and killed someone inside a convenience store on Wednesday night in Northwest Roanoke.

At about 9 p.m., a police officer was patrolling in the area of 6th Street/Moorman Avenue NW when he noticed a person enter a convenience store along Moorman Avenue and parked his vehicle across the street from the store.

The officer was in that area because it’s one that the department’s analysts have identified as having seen a recent increase in violent crime.

Within seconds, he heard the sound of gunshots coming from inside the business and saw a man running out of the store, according to the police department.

Police were able to stop the man, Jamerius Crennell, 20, of Roanoke, and take him into custody.

Officers said that Crennell had a firearm and an undisclosed amount of currency on his person at the time of his arrest.

Inside the store, police discovered that the man who was shot had died.

Police said that his identity will be released after his next-of-kin is properly notified.

Crennell is charged with one count of second-degree murder.