New Catawba Greenway trail coming to Roanoke County this fall

There's a new Greenway trail to help those in Catawba get outside this fall.

There's a new Greenway trail to help those in Catawba get outside this fall.

CATAWBA, Va. – There’s a new Greenway Trail to help those in Catawba get outside this fall!

The Catawba Greenway will serve as an alternate link to McAfee Knob on the Appalachian Trail.

The new trailhead includes a new 25-space parking lot, which creates additional parking for hikers.

Leaders say this will not only benefit those here locally but those coming to travel the Appalachian Trail from all over.

“The Appalachian Trail is highly traveled, so to add one more benefit to our city and for those who travel from all over to come here is great for our area,” said Jason Peters, the Chairman of Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.

The trailhead will be located at the Catawba Sustainability Center and will be a nearly 3-mile natural surface, looped trail.