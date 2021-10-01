Former Danville Mayor Linwood Wright dies at 85

Former Danville Mayor Linwood Wright died Wednesday at the age of 85.

DANVILLE, Va. – Former Danville Mayor Linwood Wright died Wednesday at the age of 85.

He was a city council member from 1986 to 1998, including terms as vice mayor and mayor.

Wright also worked at Dan River Inc. in various executive roles and he was a consultant with the Danville Economic Development Office.

10 News was told that Wright loved the city and was passionate about economic development.

The current mayor, Alonzo Jones, said Wright was also a great mentor.

“He’s going to be really really missed. He was a friend. He was a real good friend to me,” said Jones.

There will be a memorial service for Wright on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church.