Through the Clouds & Into Space: Will Weather Hold Up for Artemis II Launch?

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FL. – On April 1st at 6:24 PM EST, NASA hopes to launch it’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as apart of the Artemis II mission from the Kennedy Space Center.

Artemis II on the launch pad with the full moon in the background

This would mark the first crewed mission for the Artemis program, and the first mission to target the moon in 53 years, dating back to 1972’s Apollo 17 mission.

While this mission will not land on the surface of the moon, it will send the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft on a ten day mission around the moon and back to Earth.

The weather must cooperate for Artemis to launch

However, like all rocket launches, the weather requirements for launch are tightly monitored by meteorologists to ensure the safety of the crew and spacecraft.

As of Tuesday, March 31st, weather conditions look favorable for launch. Weather officers for NASA have forecasted an 80% chance for favorable weather for the Artemis II mission.

FORECAST

However, there’s still a few concerns that could impede Wednesday’s launch from Launch Complex 39B. Cloud coverage and gusty winds at the surface are the primary concerns.

Partly cloudy skies will take hold over much of Florida, with sustained winds at around 11 MPH and gusts around 17 MPH expected at the time of launch.

Thickening cumulus clouds from onshore flow and daytime heating could lead to isolated showers moving east to west. This would be a cause for concern, as launch will not occur if the spacecraft encounters any precipitation whatsoever.

Winds are also something to watch as we get later into the day. The Artemis II rocket will not launch if peak winds exceed 29 knots through 39 knots between 132.5 feet and 457.5 feet above the surface, respectively.

CLOUD COVER

Solar activity isn’t a concern, as the energy from the sun will be primarily concentrated away from Earth. Severe solar activity can disrupt communications and electronics.

Artemis II has a two-hour launch window that starts at 6:24 PM, so if the launch is delayed, conditions will need to improve within that timeframe if Artemis II hopes to get into space on April 1st.

Overall, the large-scale setup appears favorable for launch. However, the chance for pop-up showers and breezier conditions mean there is a slight chance for a delay.

While astronauts are preparing for a historic return to the moon, meteorologists at the surface are watching diligently to ensure Artemis II can launch at all systems go.