Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation to host Blacksburg’s first “Make Moves Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run”

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A new event in Southwest Virginia aims to make an impact in the fight against breast cancer while bringing the community together.

The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation is bringing its Make Moves Against Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run to Blacksburg for the first time, inviting community members to participate as individuals or teams while raising money for the cause.

Organizers say every step and every dollar raised will support the foundation’s education, advocacy and support programs in Southwest Virginia. It will also honor the more than 8,180 Virginians diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Roanoke County resident Heather Sullivan, a two-time breast cancer survivor, said early detection and community support can make a life-changing difference. Sullivan was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in 2016 and again in 2024, with both cases caught during her annual mammogram.

She said she is excited to spread the word about the event and for what the 5K will mean for families in Southwest Virginia.

“Try to give back to the community a little bit and offer some hope to others maybe who have recently been diagnosed and really feel unsure about the future. Because I’m sitting here now with 10 years of survivorship, so I’m very thankful for that as well,” Sullivan said.

The 5K is scheduled for Saturday, April 25 at 9 a.m. on the Huckleberry Trail in Blacksburg.

For more information or to register, click here.