‘I will not be intimidated’ says House of Delegates candidate charged with misdemeanors in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Democratic nominee for 9th District of the Virginia House of Delegates is speaking out against recent criminal charges filed against her.

Bridgette Craighead faces two counts of abusive language to another in connection with an incident on September 24, according to court records.

That charge is a Class 3 misdemeanor, which means the maximum sentence per charge is a fine of not more than $500.

The charges against the Rocky Mount woman were filed in Franklin County General District Court.

In response to the charges, Craighead issued the following statement on Friday, saying the charges were, “issued based on unfounded witness testimony that was not investigated by law enforcement.”

“From the beginning, this campaign has been about fighting injustice and uplifting forgotten voices. I will not be intimidated or moved by these false allegations and uninvestigated charges. This is an attempt to use the courts to attack Democratic candidates and silence Black women who are shedding light on longstanding injustices in our community. I’m running for the House of Delegates to focus on the needs of working families in the 9th District by expanding broadband access and making child care, college, and health insurance more affordable for all.” Bridgette Craighead

A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Craighead is running against Republican Wren Williams in the 9th District, which covers Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry counties.