Leading Lights honors New River Valley volunteers

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – New River Valley Leading Lights recently honored 19 community volunteers and four organizations for their volunteer work in the New River Valley (NRV).

The Leading Lights organization acknowledges and honors volunteers from across the NRV who are making community-changing impacts.

Volunteer efforts of the nominees include work with animal shelters, food pantries, clothing drives, financial support, COVID-19 vaccinations and more. The event also honored individuals in a special COVID-19 Heroes category for their work during the pandemic.

Eleven distinguished recipients received $500 to go to a non-profit of their choice with the lifetime achievement recipient, Bill Ellenbogen, receiving $1,000 for a non-profit of their choice.

The distinguished recipients are:

Grace Ankeney

Darla Bray

Kathryn Daily

Anna French

Hope Harrell

Jarrett Holmes and Erica Martin

Brianna Moser

Martha Ann Stallings

Elizabeth Warriner.

Bill Ellenbogen

The other nominees include:

Alivia Colon

Isabelle Largen

Eli Miller

Darla Bray Bill and Corrine Graefe

Jeri Rogers

Vern Simpson

Portia Dawn Thompson

Robyn Toney

Fred and Beth Umberger

NRV Leading Lights will seek nominations for the 2022 awards later this fall.