Leading Lights honors New River Valley volunteers

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – New River Valley Leading Lights recently honored 19 community volunteers and four organizations for their volunteer work in the New River Valley (NRV).
The Leading Lights organization acknowledges and honors volunteers from across the NRV who are making community-changing impacts.
Volunteer efforts of the nominees include work with animal shelters, food pantries, clothing drives, financial support, COVID-19 vaccinations and more. The event also honored individuals in a special COVID-19 Heroes category for their work during the pandemic.
Eleven distinguished recipients received $500 to go to a non-profit of their choice with the lifetime achievement recipient, Bill Ellenbogen, receiving $1,000 for a non-profit of their choice.
The distinguished recipients are:
- Grace Ankeney
- Darla Bray
- Kathryn Daily
- Anna French
- Hope Harrell
- Jarrett Holmes and Erica Martin
- Brianna Moser
- Martha Ann Stallings
- Elizabeth Warriner.
- Bill Ellenbogen
The other nominees include:
- Alivia Colon
- Isabelle Largen
- Eli Miller
- Darla Bray Bill and Corrine Graefe
- Jeri Rogers
- Vern Simpson
- Portia Dawn Thompson
- Robyn Toney
- Fred and Beth Umberger
NRV Leading Lights will seek nominations for the 2022 awards later this fall.