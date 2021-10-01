Radford University’s State of the University Address highlights success and growth

Dedication to academic success and innovation: that was the message during Radford’s State of the University Address Friday morning.

RADFORD, Va. – Dedication to academic success and innovation: that was the message during Radford’s State of the University Address Friday morning.

The interim president spoke about highlights from the past year while also looking ahead to the future. This includes efforts to expand education along with economic growth on campus.

“You’ll see our Highlander Hotel we’ve broken ground that, we’ve taken down historic buildings to make room for new space. It’s gonna be the largest most comprehensive building on our campus, so the next several months you’ll see growth and that’s something we’re really proud of,“ said Vice President of Advancement and University Relations, Wendy Lowery.

We’re told 2020 was also the school’s most successful fundraising year yet as they raised more than $16 million.