United Way of Central Virginia aims to raise 10,000 pounds of food

LYNCHBURG, Va. – United Way of Central Virginia’s (UWCV) annual October Food Drive starts Friday, and local food pantries need help to re-stock their supplies with the holiday season approaching.

UWCV set a goal to raise 10,000 pounds of food this season as one in five households in Central Virginia are experiencing food insecurity.

To help those in need, you can donate a food item by dropping it off at the UWCV office in Miller Park Square or look for a complete list of donation drop-sites that will be soon.

If a community or business is looking to host a food drive contact Dawn Wise at dawn.wise@unitedwaycv.org.

Items that can be donated include: Apple sauce, canned soup, coffee/tea, mac&cheese, rice, canned fruit, canned veggies, canned meats, condiments, cereal, dish soap, flour, pancake mix, syrup, baby food, pasta sauce, hamburger helper, juices, instant potatoes, beans, and sugar-free options.

UWCV asks that you only donate individual or family-sized items, and they encourage the donation of high-demand protein items, such as canned tuna, salmon, chicken and peanut and other nut butters.

This year, the eleven non-profit agencies benefiting from donations are: