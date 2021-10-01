Warm temperatures draw record-breaking turn out for Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival

At the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival, good weather and good planning made for a record-breaking turnout this year.

BUCHANAN, Va. – At the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival, good weather and good planning made for a record-breaking turnout this year.

The annual event is the largest sunflower festival on the east coast.

Warm temperatures helped with growth for the thousands of flowers and organizers say it helped people from states all across the country to come to our area and enjoy the festival.

“The fact that people want us to know where they are from and just to know that we pull in more than just the local crowd is very humbling for us to know that more people come out than just those who are around,” Founder Candace Monaghan said.

While the festival is over for the year, founders say it’s never too early to start preparing the plants for next year’s festival and harvest.