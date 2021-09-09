Stroll through more than 600,000 sunflowers at the Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival

BUCHANAN, Va. – The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival runs Sept. 10 through Sept. 19 in Botetourt County. The festival will have more than 600,000 sunflowers, over 93 hand-made crafters, children’s activities, food vendors, live music and more. This is the first and largest sunflower festival and artisan show on the East coast.

“All of our crafters offer something different as far as their handmade items. We have jewelry, leather pieces, glasswork, and all kinds of candles and soaps. We have 18 different food trucks that come out. So, there is something for everyone to enjoy,” said Candace Monaghan, the founder of the festival.

The festival also includes special events. This year, there will be a tribute to 9/11 on Saturday, sunset yoga in the sunflower fields and a dinner at sunset in the fields.

The sunflower festival lasts for two weeks and at the end of the year the sunflowers are harvested and seeds are bagged for black oil sunflower bird seed and sold locally.

Tickets for the event are $10 online and children ages 2 and under are free. There are a limited number of tickets for this event.