Missing 2-year-old boy reported in North Carolina could be headed to Virginia

CLAYTON, N.C. – The Clayton Police Department in North Carolina is asking for your help in the search for a missing toddler Friday night.

Authorities believe Dior Singleton, 2, is with his mother Camille Nechelle Singleton, 31, who is currently wanted by Clayton Police on murder charges in connection to the death of a 68-year-old woman on Thursday.

Police say Dior is about 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has short hair and brown eyes.

Camille is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Dior is believed to be abducted from 322 Crawford Parkway, Clayton, North Carolina, according to police.

According to the Amber Alert, the two could be headed to Arkansas, Virginia or Macon, Georgia.

The vehicle she is possibly driving is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-0158, or call 911.