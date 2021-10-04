Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting overnight in Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 1500 block of Augusta Street around 2 a.m. Monday and found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when they arrived. The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone who has video of the incident or doorbell footage is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065. You may submit video footage anonymously.

If you have information about what happened, authorities ask you to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102.