Mostly Cloudy icon
77º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Mac and Bob’s wins Virginia’s Best Restaurant

The restaurant survived the pandemic, a fire and a bankruptcy

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Tags: Mac and Bob's, Salem
A Salem staple just won the title of Virginia's Best Restaurant.
A Salem staple just won the title of Virginia's Best Restaurant.

SALEM, Va. – A Salem staple just won the title of Virginia’s best restaurant.

Mac and Bob’s in Salem won the honor from the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association.

The award ceremony took place Monday night in Richmond.

Co-owner Bob Rotanz said they’ve overcome a lot: COVID-19, a fire, and the restaurant filed bankruptcy during a class action lawsuit.

Rotanz said it wouldn’t be possible without his staff and the community.

“We’re so grateful. I can’t thank them enough. Because really, if it hadn’t been for their support, it was a really tough time. Me and my partner thought we might lose everything. Financially, at our age, it was kind of scary. But when the town came out, it really gave us a little jolt to get through it and it really, really helped,” said Rotanz.

Mac and Bob’s received a trophy that’s going to be displayed in the restaurant.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lindsey joined the WSLS 10 team as a reporter in February 2019 and is thrilled to call Roanoke her new home!

email

facebook

twitter