Mac and Bob’s wins Virginia’s Best Restaurant

SALEM, Va. – A Salem staple just won the title of Virginia’s best restaurant.

Mac and Bob’s in Salem won the honor from the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association.

The award ceremony took place Monday night in Richmond.

Co-owner Bob Rotanz said they’ve overcome a lot: COVID-19, a fire, and the restaurant filed bankruptcy during a class action lawsuit.

Rotanz said it wouldn’t be possible without his staff and the community.

“We’re so grateful. I can’t thank them enough. Because really, if it hadn’t been for their support, it was a really tough time. Me and my partner thought we might lose everything. Financially, at our age, it was kind of scary. But when the town came out, it really gave us a little jolt to get through it and it really, really helped,” said Rotanz.

Mac and Bob’s received a trophy that’s going to be displayed in the restaurant.