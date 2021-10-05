Roanoke student artwork hangs in Taubman Museum of Art for Hispanic Heritage Month

Dozen of Roanoke students' artwork is on display the the Taubman Museum of Art.

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of Roanoke students’ artwork is on display at the Taubman Museum of Art in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School Spanish Teacher Katiuska Gil encouraged her students to replicate the artistic styles of iconic Hispanic artists.

Impressed by their creativity, the teacher arranged for nearly 50 pieces of artwork to go on display at the Taubman Museum of Art.

A handful of pieces will also hang in a couple of local restaurants like Farmburgesa and Leonore Restaurant.

“At the beginning, I thought it was a win-win situation,” she said. “It’s another way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and to maker our local businesses with Hispanic Heritage be known.”

The artwork is on display in the back of the gift shop.

It will hang there till the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct.15.