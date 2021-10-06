Two dead after crash in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened on Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. on Route 122, just South of Route 878.

A 1997 Honda Accord was going South on Route 122 when the car crossed the center-line and hit a 2007 Toyota Scion that was going north on Route 122, according to State Police.

Robin Hayslett, 35, of Bedford was the driver of the Honda and died at the scene, police said. Authorities said that Aquiles Amparan Jr., 57, of Bedford was driving the Toyota and was taken to Bedford Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the crash is still under investigation.