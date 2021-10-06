Vinton History Museum hosts 2nd annual CHAIR-ity fundraiser

The Vinton History Museum wants you to grab a seat for its second annual 'Historic Art CHAIR-ity' fundraiser.

VINTON, Va. – The Vinton History Museum wants you to grab a seat.

The museum is hosting its 2nd annual “Historic Art CHAIR-ity.”

Local artists painted 11 chairs, all with historical significance, to auction off.

All the money raised goes to the museum, which is a nonprofit.

The painted chairs are on display in some downtown businesses for people to check out.

“Kind of fun to come by and browse and take a look and figure out which ones your favorite and which one you want to bet on,” said museum volunteer Mary Beth Layman

The online auction starts October 6 and runs through October 23rd.