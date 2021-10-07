Cloudy icon
Facebook regulations could impact users all over the world

Billions of people use the app as their main form of communication

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Facebook, Virginia Tech
Regulations on Facebook here in the United States could impact millions of people worldwide.

ROANOKE, Va. – Regulations on Facebook here in the United States could impact millions of people worldwide, according to social media expert James Ivory at Virginia Tech.

Ivory said while regulations on Facebook would be the first of their kind, many essential companies and organizations in the past have been regulated to keep people safe.

“Whether it functions as a public utility that needs to be regulated as such, which can be complex, but I think if this outage probably underscores how valid those conversations are that this is definitely a company that provides a service it’s so ingrained, not just in the United States, but in about 3 billion people all over the world,” Virginia Tech Professor James Ivory said.

Ivory said regulations on Facebook could bring up discussions about other platforms down the line.

