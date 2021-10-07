Cloudy icon
Local News

Survey crew discovers human remains in Amherst

Remains found Wednesday afternoon, police say

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Amherst
Virginia State Police car
Virginia State Police car (WSLS 10)

AMHERST, Va. – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Amherst on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said a survey crew found the human remains in a wooded area within the 100 block of Loch Lane around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The remains were found at the top of a ravine about 40 yards from the nearest building, police said.

Authorities said the remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for identification, autopsy and examination and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

