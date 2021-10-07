Survey crew discovers human remains in Amherst

AMHERST, Va. – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Amherst on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said a survey crew found the human remains in a wooded area within the 100 block of Loch Lane around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The remains were found at the top of a ravine about 40 yards from the nearest building, police said.

Authorities said the remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for identification, autopsy and examination and the investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.