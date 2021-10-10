Police investigating homicide in Danville

A woman was found dead after police went to her home this morning.

The Danville Police Department said they received a 911 call shortly after 10:45AM this morning, and responded to the home at 368 Juless Street. The 911 caller had located the resident unresponsive and believed deceased inside.

The victim was identified as 88-year-old Elizabeth Morris Adkins. Based on evidence at the scene, the Danville Police Department immediately began a homicide investigation.

Her body will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy and final determination of cause of death.

The crime scene is being processed and the neighborhood canvassed throughout the day by police personnel.

Residents of Juless Street and the surrounding areas who may have surveillance cameras of any type are asked to please contact the Danville Police Department.