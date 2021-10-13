Man hospitalized, suspect taken into custody after shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection to a Lynchburg shooting that police say sent a man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

At about 9:12 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Lovell and Chambers Streets for the report of a man who had been shot. Officers say they arrived at the scene to find a man with a serious gunshot injury.

We were told that the victim was later transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Authorities report that a man was taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Det. Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.