Bedford County elementary school bus driver arrested for DUI, child endangerment

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A bus driver is behind bars after driving children to school while under the influence, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

39-year-old Kimberly Ricketts, of Campbell County, was charged with three felony counts of child endangerment and one count of driving while under the influence.

On Oct. 7, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Bedford County Public Schools mother saying her child’s bus driver was “acting suspicious” during the morning route to the elementary school.

According to authorities, this led to the Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Social Services and the school system to open an investigation on the allegations about Ricketts’ actions and behavior.

Ricketts is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.