Rail Yard Dawgs prepare for first game after being off the ice for 601 days

Roanoke, Va – It has been about 601 days since the Rail Yard Dawgs last home game, back in February. The pandemic put a pause on the season and players weren’t sure when they would be able to play again.

“Last year was hard because you’re playing, you’re not playing. This year we are getting right in to it,” said Sean Lenoard, a defenseman for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

Now, the excitement is building as the team prepares for their first home game on Friday, Oct. 15 against Fayetteville. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. and the players are ready for the puck to drop.

“As a team, we are excited, we cannot wait. It has been 601 days. That is a long time without Dawgs hockey. So we can’t wait to get out there and give the fans a good show,” said Zak Sheikh, a defenseman for the ice hockey team.

