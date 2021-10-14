Three candidates vying for House of Delegates District 19 seat

As the November election draws closer, we continue to keep you up to date on who may be on your ballot.

As the November election draws closer, we continue to keep you up to date on who may be on your ballot.

This November, every seat in the Virginia House of Delegates is up for grabs.

That being said, not every seat is contested as some incumbents will be unchallenged on the ballot.

In the 10 News coverage area, we have 12 contested delegate races.

One of those is for District 19, where three candidates are on the ballot.

Libertarian Dean Davison and Democrat Wendy Rowden are taking on Republican incumbent Terry Austin.

Austin has served the district, which covers, Alleghany County and Covington, as well as parts of Bedford and Botetourt counties, since 2014.

He said he wants to improve infrastructure on i-81, increase Amtrak service and create more jobs.

“I would be honored. I ask for their vote. I always ask for their vote. If they choose to give it to me, I’m honored to have it,” said Austin.

Davison, a volunteer firefighter, said he’s pro-gun, pro-life and pro-farm.

“Vote with your conscience, but take a look at my campaign because I think we can do big things,” said Davison.

Ad

10 news reached out to Rowden multiple times for an interview but did not receive a response.

Her campaign includes broadband expansion, criminal justice reform, and equity in education funding.