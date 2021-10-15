Virginia’s 9th District candidates on top priorities if elected to House of Delegates

We are now less than three weeks away from Virginia's election on Nov.2.

We are less than three weeks away from Virginia’s election on Nov. 2, and one race in our area is for House District 9, which cover Patrick County, as well as parts of Franklin and Henry Counties.

Republican Wren Williams and Democrat Bridgette Craighead are vying to for the seat in the House of Delegates.

Williams is from Patrick County. He’s an attorney who says his experience makes him the best fit to win.

“I’ve had regular experience with the practice of law; and also [in] government, both local government and state government, as well as some national government issues,” said Williams.

A native of Franklin County, Craighead is a small business owner who says she wants to build unity.

“I listen to that person. I don’t care about no one’s political views, race, or gender. I just care about that particular person’s struggle,” said Craighead.

She says her platform includes affordable childcare, housing, broadband and healthcare.

“I want to improve access to quality healthcare and mental health resources for every Virginian, so when they are sick, they can get the care that they need. In particular, Patrick County is in desperate need of a hospital, and that’s one of my main focuses as well,” said Craighead.

For Williams, top priorities include second amendment rights, pro-life issues, the economy -- and fighting to prohibit critical race theory.

“My first bill will be to ban critical race theory, as being taught in our public education system. Our students are the most important thing for our future generations of the Commonwealth, and I want to make sure that they’re not being taught that they are victims, that they’re being oppressed,” said Williams.

The two nominees tell us they’ll accept the election results regardless of the outcome.